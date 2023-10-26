First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday is going to be the last warm day across Mid-Michigan as a cold front will come in later in the day and bring much colder air for the weekend.

High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower 70s with mostly cloudy skies. There will be a few breaks in the clouds as well with a strong wind from the southwest. Later in the evening, a cold front will move into the region and a few scattered showers and maybe a few storms will move through. This is mostly likely to happen after 7 p.m. this evening. These showers and storms will move out by midnight and we will be dry on Saturday. Temperatures will fall to the 40s overnight.

This weekend is going to be much colder with highs only in the lower 50s on Saturday under partly cloudy skies. Another storm system will come in Saturday night into Sunday and this will bring us some more rain throughout the day on Sunday. Highs will be stuck in the middle 40s on Sunday.

Even colder air comes in next week as temperatures will only get into the lower 40s on Monday with mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday is Halloween and it looks like a storm system could bring in a few snow showers later in the day as temperatures will only be in the 30s. We are not expecting any significant impacts but it is going to be a cold night for trick-or-treating Tuesday evening.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 27, 2023

Average High: 56º Average Low 38º

Lansing Record High: 80° 1927

Lansing Record Low: 13° 1869

Jackson Record High: 81º 1927

Jackson Record Low: 16º 1976

