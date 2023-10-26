Experience the King of Rock and the King of Pop at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Hear the hits of Elvis and Michael Jackson at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center.

Leo Days will be performing as Michael Jackson on Friday, October 27th and as Elvis on Saturday, October 28th. Both shows are at 7pm.

Leo Days was raised in Flint, Michigan and first learned to moonwalk as a child, and remained a fan of the King of Pop throughout the years.

You can get tickets to his amazing shows here: www.charlotteperformingartscenter.com

Charlotte Performing Arts Center is celebrating 20 years in the community and is planning a big event in 2024.

Learn more about this amazing space and how it can be apart of your next event in the video above.

