Authorities charge Albion man accused of sexually assaulting 11-year-old

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An Albion man was arraigned on charges of criminal sexual conduct involving an 11-year-old boy.

Michigan State Police (MSP) said Brandon Jacob Noppe, 30, allegedly sexually assaulted the child numerous times between 2018 and 2020.

Investigators said he worked as a behavioral therapist and worked with the child one-on-one. After the child completed his therapy and was discharged, Noppe allegedly continued the relationship with the child as a “mentor.” Noppe allegedly assaulted the child numerously when they met in the Lansing and Jackson areas.

Noppe was arraigned in the 12th district court in Jackson on charges of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct. He is in Jackson County Jail on a $150,000 bond. He is scheduled for a pretrial conference on Nov. 3.

Police said Noppe was employed by community service agencies providing services to children with autism. If you believe your child may have been a victim of Noppe or have any information about this investigation, contact the MSP Lansing Post at (517) 322-1907.

