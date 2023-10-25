Walker to Start For Browns This Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Cleveland Browns say they will start P. J. Walker at quarterback for this Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Deshaun Watson, the normal starter, is still rehabbing an injury according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. Watson is not practicing this week. He has a rotator cuff issue in his throwing shoulder. Watson stated last Sunday against Tennessee after missing the previous two games.

