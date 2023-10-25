Advertise With Us

Use CATA to head to Trick or Treat on the Square

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -All treats! No tricks!

This weekend Downtown Lansing INC. is hosting annual Trick or Treat on the  Square.

Businesses across downtown Lansing will be offering candies to children and families and will have several promotions during the event as well.

The Lansing Police department and Lansing Fire department will be on location to ensure a safe an exciting event for children and families.

The event will occur at from 5-7pm.

CATA provides service to Washington Square in Downtown Lansing where visitors can access the Trick or Treat on the Square event on Oct. 27, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. All of CATA’s 14 routes traveling throughout the day to the CATA Transportation Center in downtown Lansing will get you to the event. The CTC is just a short distance from Washington Square.

Be sure to stop by the eerie CATA bus for tricks and treats! CATA has been a participant in this event for over 25 years.

As a reminder, children under 42 inches tall ride free when accompanied by an adult.

Adult one-way fares are $1.25, or 60 cents for those who qualify for the discounted fare.

Need help accessing a route? Call CATA’s customer experience reps at 517-394-1000 for assistance or visit cata.org for our trip planner.

For more information visit https://www.cata.org/.

