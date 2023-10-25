Seahawks May Be About to Sign Clark

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign edge rusher Frank Clark according to various media reports. It reportedly would be a one year deal. The Seahawks recently lost outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu for the remainder of the season. Clark is a three time Pro Bowl participant and he previously played four seasons with the Seahawks. Clark is 30 years old and has been a free agent since being released by the Denver Broncos on October 14th.

