Seahawks May Be About to Sign Clark

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, left, is hit by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end...
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, left, is hit by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) while throwing during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign edge rusher Frank Clark according to various media reports. It reportedly would be a one year deal. The Seahawks recently lost outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu for the remainder of the season. Clark is a three time Pro Bowl participant and he previously played four seasons with the Seahawks. Clark is 30 years old and has been a free agent since being released by the Denver Broncos on October 14th.

