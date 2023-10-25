Murder suspect fleeing from police cars crashes into Jackson home

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) -“We were upstairs when we heard a loud crash,” said Osvaldo Morales.

Morales and his wife were getting ready for bed when their night came to a stop.

“When I came downstairs and I opened the front door, I saw the truck in the porch,” said Morales.

It was the end of a nearly half-hour police chase in connection with a homicide on the 300 block of Randolph Street, across town. And included the help of Blackman Leoni Township Department of Public Safety and Michigan State Police.

Many in the area were woken up by the sounds of police sirens ringing through the neighborhood.

“The only thing I saw was the back of the police cars going that way and not even a minute or two more came zooming down that main street down there,” said Levi Lewis.

Levi Lewis lives just minutes from East Ganson Street where Morales’ home was hit. Both Lewis and Morales were shocked at what happened.

“I never expected someone to go like 80 through the street,” said Lewis. “It’s tiny and there’s cars all over on the side of the street.”

“We’re still in shock I guess and a little scared but we’re all fine. We’re just happy that no one, nobody was injured,” said Morales.

Despite the circumstances, He and his wife remain in good spirits and have the support of his neighbors.

“I wish them the best and hope that they can recover mentally and their house, and hope that Justice is served,” said Lewis.

“We’re just happy we’re okay. The damage can be fixed but you know,” said Morales.

Police chased after the truck after Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety found the suspect driving the truck. The suspect then crashed into a home at around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, the suspect and a 27-year-old woman were in the truck.

After being treated for minor injuries at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, the man was lodged at the Jackson County Jail pending formal charges in connection to the stabbing.

The woman who was a passenger in the truck is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, as well.

News 10 received a video from a viewer of the police chase. You can watch the video below:

A murder suspect leading a police chase crashed into a home in Jackson Wednesday. This video shows the chase before the crash. Video provided by Rayanna Brown

