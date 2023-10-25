Open House at Tripps Collision

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Whether you slip, slide or you and another car collide, Tripp’s Collison is here for you!

The business has opened their third location to help community residents after a car accident.

As colder weather makes its way to Mid-Michigan, Brandon Tripp states how deer accidents, black ice and other factors begin impacting cars collisions.

Luckily, the team at Tripps Collision can guide you through deductible questions, insurance claims and ensuring this is an easy and cost effective process.

You can attend their Tripp ‘r Treat on Thursday October 26th from 3pm-7:30pm at their new East Lansing location.

For more information, visit https://trippscollision.com/.

