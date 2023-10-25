New details revealed in White Oak Township homicide investigation

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - New details have been revealed in the homicide investigation in White Oak Township.

A woman was found dead in a wooded area along Iosco Road on Oct. 16. She was later identified as Alicia Gallegos, 29, from Lansing. According to court records, Gallegos was likely killed by strangulation.

The warrant hearing News 10 obtained Wednesday morning revealed further information about the events leading up to the arrest of the suspect, Jacobo Montalvo.

Police were able to find Gallegos’ whereabouts before her death in video evidence in Lansing of around 645 hours walking, consistent with where they learned she had been recently dropped off. Gallegos was seen walking towards the CATA station on Oct. 15 when a person walked up to her. The person can be seen pulling Gallegos off the sidewalk into the area of the southeast corner of Lenawee and Washington.

Court records said the person can be seen walking out of the area where Gallegos was last seen and walking back to his car across the street. The suspect walked back into the area where Gallegos was last seen on video, returned to his car, and loaded something into the back seat.

When police went to the location where these events happened, they found zip ties, Gallegos’ shoes and what appeared to be blood. Investigators were able to find unique characteristics of the car the suspect was driving.

On Oct. 21, at around 3 a.m., the suspect’s car was found by police. During the traffic stop, the driver of the car, Jacobo Montalvo, was wearing a similar hat and shirt seen in previous video footage of the suspect. After searching Montalvo’s car, police found suspected blood as well as zip ties and duct tape.

Court records said Montalvo’s phone was in the area at the site where Gallegos’ body was dumped after police served a search warrant for the suspect’s phone data.

After police presented the probable cause of Montalvo’s arrest in court, the court found probable cause for count one, homicide-open murder-statutory short form, and probable cause for count two, unlawful imprisonment.

