Advertise With Us

Murder warrant is issued for a Massachusetts man wanted in the shooting death of his wife

Police in Massachusetts are searching more than 400 acres of woods for a murder suspect after his car was found by a hunter. (WBZ, MORE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDNER, Mass. (AP) — A murder warrant was issued Wednesday for a Massachusetts man wanted in connection with the shooting death of his wife.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said police are continuing their search for Aaron Pennington after his wife, Breanne Pennington, 30, was found fatally shot inside the couple’s Gardner, Massachusetts, home on Sunday.

Gardner Police were called to the scene after the couple’s four children left the home and went to a neighbor’s house.

Breanne Pennington was found dead in the family home. City property records show Aaron Pennington has owned the home since June 2022.

Police said Aaron Pennington left around 9 a.m. in his white 2013 BMW Model 320 sedan.

On Monday evening, a hunter spotted Pennington’s vehicle about 1,500 feet down a wooded trail off Kenton Street near an area known as Camp Collier, a land trust used by Boy Scouts and church groups in Gardner, investigators said. Police began searching the wooded area for Pennington.

The murder charge was filed in Gardner District Court.

The investigation into the homicide and Pennington’s whereabouts remains ongoing by Gardner Police, State Police detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, and Massachusetts State Police.

Police are warning the public not to approach Pennington, noting that he is potentially armed.

The Associated Press has left messages via social media with two possible relatives of Aaron Pennington; they weren’t immediately returned.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Mel Tucker responds to MSU’s decision
Victim identified, additional arrest made in Jackson fatal stabbing
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Lansing 2-year-old dies from self inflicted gunshot wound

Latest News

The identities of the suspects allegedly involved in the fatal stabbing in Jackson early...
2 charged with open murder in Jackson homicide
Open enrollment for Medicare is ongoing and for next year, certain Medicare costs are being...
Non-profit makes a stop in Lansing while touring nation on helping seniors with Medicare
2-1-1, a three number “go-to” for many people in Mid-Michigan, celebrated two decades of service.
Central Michigan 2-1-1 program celebrates 20th anniversary
Protesters spoke out Thursday against newly-proposed legislation that would leave some local...
Protesters speak out against proposed zoning bills
A home near the intersection of Miller and Wise in Lansing was destroyed in a fire Thursday...
Lansing home on Wise Rd. destroyed in house fire