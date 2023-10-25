MSU Lineman Suspended

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference Thursday suspended Michigan State offensive lineman Spencer Brown for the first half of this Saturday’s upcoming game at Minnesota. Brown was ejected from the Michigan game this past Saturday in the third quarter after committing a flagrant foul against another Michigan defensive player. The Spartans have lost five games in a row and are touchdown underdogs this Saturday. Kick off is 3:30pm on the Big Ten Network.

