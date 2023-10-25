Advertise With Us

MSU Lineman Suspended

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference Thursday suspended Michigan State offensive lineman Spencer Brown for the first half of this Saturday’s upcoming game at Minnesota. Brown was ejected from the Michigan game this past Saturday in the third quarter after committing a flagrant foul against another Michigan defensive player. The Spartans have lost five games in a row and are touchdown underdogs this Saturday. Kick off is 3:30pm on the Big Ten Network.

