Michigan sues Meta for harm to younger uses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 19-year-old Morgan Schmidtman remembers when she originally logged on to Instagram.

“When I first was young, and I got a phone everybody was on Instagram, and it was something like everyone’s putting their lives out there and trying to compare each other lives,” said Schmidtman.

Comparing, competing, and influencing has led to what Ian Shafer of Peace of Mind Counseling calls “addictive doom scrolling”.

“I do feel like it emulates addiction. Could a mental health-related thing become a physiological effect, yeah, there’s a mind-body connection there,” said Shafer.

Michigan along with 42 other states have filed a lawsuit against Instagram and Facebook’s parent company Meta alleging features on the app are causing harm to young users. The lawsuit against Meta alleges the company’s algorithm pulls users into an infinite rabbit hole. Using features like infinite scrolling and constant alerts that hook young users in. Later having an effect on their physical and mental health including being unable to get enough sleep.

Shafer says Meta has a problem controlling what users see.

“Their moderation standards are abysmal. I can’t tell you how many times I will doom scroll on Facebook. I will see posts that are clearly spam or advertisements for something illegal or something ridiculous.”

In a statement from Attorney General Nessel, she says in part; Meta has, for some time been aware of the dangers that ongoing and constant exposure to social media has on young people and has violated the Children’s Online Protection Act and should be held accountable.

Technology is only growing more and more nowadays, and the future is only getting more futuristic. So honestly, it’s something we can’t stop,” said Schmidtman.

In a statement, Meta said, “We’re disappointed that instead of working productively with companies across the industry to create clear, age-appropriate standards for the many apps teens use, the attorneys general have chosen this path.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.