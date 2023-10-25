Advertise With Us

Michigan sues Meta for harm to younger uses

By Marz Anderson
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 19-year-old Morgan Schmidtman remembers when she originally logged on to Instagram.

“When I first was young, and I got a phone everybody was on Instagram, and it was something like everyone’s putting their lives out there and trying to compare each other lives,” said Schmidtman.

Comparing, competing, and influencing has led to what Ian Shafer of Peace of Mind Counseling calls “addictive doom scrolling”.

“I do feel like it emulates addiction. Could a mental health-related thing become a physiological effect, yeah, there’s a mind-body connection there,” said Shafer.

Michigan along with 42 other states have filed a lawsuit against Instagram and Facebook’s parent company Meta alleging features on the app are causing harm to young users. The lawsuit against Meta alleges the company’s algorithm pulls users into an infinite rabbit hole. Using features like infinite scrolling and constant alerts that hook young users in. Later having an effect on their physical and mental health including being unable to get enough sleep.

Shafer says Meta has a problem controlling what users see.

“Their moderation standards are abysmal. I can’t tell you how many times I will doom scroll on Facebook. I will see posts that are clearly spam or advertisements for something illegal or something ridiculous.”

In a statement from Attorney General Nessel, she says in part; Meta has, for some time been aware of the dangers that ongoing and constant exposure to social media has on young people and has violated the Children’s Online Protection Act and should be held accountable.

Technology is only growing more and more nowadays, and the future is only getting more futuristic. So honestly, it’s something we can’t stop,” said Schmidtman.

In a statement, Meta said, “We’re disappointed that instead of working productively with companies across the industry to create clear, age-appropriate standards for the many apps teens use, the attorneys general have chosen this path.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Mel Tucker responds to MSU’s decision
Victim identified, additional arrest made in Jackson fatal stabbing
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Lansing 2-year-old dies from self inflicted gunshot wound
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director

Latest News

Open enrollment for Medicare is ongoing and for next year, certain Medicare costs are being...
Non-profit makes a stop in Lansing while touring nation on helping seniors with Medicare
The identities of the suspects allegedly involved in the fatal stabbing in Jackson early...
2 charged with open murder in Jackson homicide
2-1-1, a three number “go-to” for many people in Mid-Michigan, celebrated two decades of service.
Central Michigan 2-1-1 program celebrates 20th anniversary
Protesters spoke out Thursday against newly-proposed legislation that would leave some local...
Protesters speak out against proposed zoning bills
A home near the intersection of Miller and Wise in Lansing was destroyed in a fire Thursday...
Lansing home on Wise Rd. destroyed in house fire