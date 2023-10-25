Lawsuit claims Hillsdale College has high risk of rape, lacks reporting procedures

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - A lawsuit filed by a current and former Hillsdale College student alleges the college has a high risk of rape and sexual assault due to the college’s lack of sexual assault prevention and reporting policies.

Hillsdale College is a private, conservative Christian school in Hillsdale County that “maintains by precept and example the immemorial teachings of the Christian faith.”

The lawsuit alleges that Hillsdale College students were raped by peers. The survivors would report their assaults to the college but would face “phony investigations, retaliation, and blame for being raped.”

The lawsuit’s two plaintiffs say they both experienced sexual assault while on campus. In the suit, the first plaintiff says she was raped by a Hillsdale track athlete in November 2021. She reported the rape to Hillsdale College authorities, but the investigation went nowhere.

The investigation findings were not put in writing. The plaintiff was then forced to see her assailant multiple times a week, the suit said.

The second plaintiff alleges that she was raped by a fellow student on Aug. 29, 2021. She reported the assault to police and Hillsdale. The college claimed not to believe her, and refused to put anything in writing before threatening her, the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit goes on to outline the college’s “honor code,” a document all incoming freshmen must sign. The code requires students to be “respectful of the rights of others.”

The suit also outlines the college’s sexual assault reporting policy, saying the college does not explain the investigation process. Students must view a “lengthy” FAQ page instead. The suit then goes on to say the college does not follow the policies laid out in it’s FAQs.

“Hillsdale College has deliberately fostered a campus environment that exposes students to an unacceptable and unusually high risk of sexual assault. When brave students report their experiences of sexual assault to school officials, they are met not with support, but with sham investigations, arbitrary decisions, and punishments. In response to calls for transparency and accountability, Hillsdale instead silences and threatens survivors, blaming them, not their assailants for their assaults,” the suit says.

The college released a statement reacting to the lawsuit late Wednesday night:

“Hillsdale College is aware of the lawsuit filed against it today in federal court. The accusations made in the suit are serious mischaracterizations of Hillsdale College’s campus culture and sexual assault policies and procedures which have been developed with the utmost concern for the protection of our students. Hillsdale College takes the safety of its students very seriously and strives to educate students about sexual assault, answer frequently asked questions about sexual assault, and detail the procedures for contacting appropriate persons at the college, Hillsdale Hospital, and Hillsdale City Police. Hillsdale also, however, understands the importance of maintaining the rights of the accused as the process of investigation and remediation is carried out. The college has established procedures for dealing with allegations of misconduct; these procedures are outlined in resources provided to all students. Over the past decade, Hillsdale College has worked with expert third parties to ensure its policies and procedures regarding investigations of sexual assault are exceptional with respect to ascertaining the true nature of the alleged incident while also protecting the rights and reputation of both the accused and the alleged victim. When allegations of sexual misconduct are made, Hillsdale promptly and thoroughly investigates the accusations, through independent counsel, as was done with the allegations..."

“Hillsdale also offers assistance to the alleged victim and implements necessary interim measures, whether supportive or protective. Based on the findings of the independent counsel, if a student is found responsible for violating any of the Regulations of Proper Student Conduct or the Honor Code, the deans are authorized to impose disciplinary measures as outlined in the Procedure for Student Discipline. The deans are further authorized to take any other necessary action to stop the conduct, prevent its recurrence, and remedy its effects while protecting the Hillsdale College community”

