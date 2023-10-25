Law enforcement urging gun owner safety after 2-year-old accidentally shoots himself

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lock up your guns and save lives.

That’s the message coming from local law enforcement and gun safety advocates, after a 2-year-old left within reach of a gun shot himself at a Sunoco gas station on Dunkel Road Tuesday. Lansing Police Department said the child was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Ann Arbor where they remain in critical condition.

Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez said it isn’t the first time his officers have witnessed a scene like the one that unfolded earlier this week.

“In any given year, you’ve got about 54,000 kids injured and killed by unsecured handguns,” he said.

Gonzalez said Michigan law states gun owners without a Concealed Pistol License should keep their firearm unloaded and locked up in a vehicle. Those with a certified CPL can keep a loaded gun within reach, but if a child is present, they should rely on common sense for their protection.

“The main thing we’re thinking about, like with this tragedy that just happened, or the others that we have with these children is, don’t leave a handgun lying around where a child can get to it.,” he said.

Advocate groups like End Gun Violence Michigan are actively pushing for more laws that cover safe storage, in addition to those already signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Executive Director Ryan Bates said he reminds people that firearms are the No. 1 cause of death for kids and teens, every chance he gets.

He said it shouldn’t take close calls, like the one that occurred Tuesday, to convince people to properly secure their guns, and that the tools to protect children from guns are out there.

“If you have a firearm, you can get free gun safety equipment from your police department or county sheriff,” Bates said.

Equipment like trigger locks, and gun safety kits, which people can find at the closest MSP post, or the Lansing Police Department. Gonzalez said they’ll give out as many locks as someone requires. He said it’s a simple step to take to save a child’s life.

“We see a child that’s injured or killed by a weapon, a lot of times it’s a completely avoidable tragedy,” he said.

