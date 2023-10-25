Advertise With Us

Law enforcement urging gun owner safety after 2-year-old accidentally shoots himself

By Riley Connell
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lock up your guns and save lives.

That’s the message coming from local law enforcement and gun safety advocates, after a 2-year-old left within reach of a gun shot himself at a Sunoco gas station on Dunkel Road Tuesday. Lansing Police Department said the child was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Ann Arbor where they remain in critical condition.

Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez said it isn’t the first time his officers have witnessed a scene like the one that unfolded earlier this week.

“In any given year, you’ve got about 54,000 kids injured and killed by unsecured handguns,” he said.

Gonzalez said Michigan law states gun owners without a Concealed Pistol License should keep their firearm unloaded and locked up in a vehicle. Those with a certified CPL can keep a loaded gun within reach, but if a child is present, they should rely on common sense for their protection.

“The main thing we’re thinking about, like with this tragedy that just happened, or the others that we have with these children is, don’t leave a handgun lying around where a child can get to it.,” he said.

Advocate groups like End Gun Violence Michigan are actively pushing for more laws that cover safe storage, in addition to those already signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Executive Director Ryan Bates said he reminds people that firearms are the No. 1 cause of death for kids and teens, every chance he gets.

He said it shouldn’t take close calls, like the one that occurred Tuesday, to convince people to properly secure their guns, and that the tools to protect children from guns are out there.

“If you have a firearm, you can get free gun safety equipment from your police department or county sheriff,” Bates said.

Equipment like trigger locks, and gun safety kits, which people can find at the closest MSP post, or the Lansing Police Department. Gonzalez said they’ll give out as many locks as someone requires. He said it’s a simple step to take to save a child’s life.

“We see a child that’s injured or killed by a weapon, a lot of times it’s a completely avoidable tragedy,” he said.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Mel Tucker responds to MSU’s decision
Victim identified, additional arrest made in Jackson fatal stabbing
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Lansing 2-year-old dies from self inflicted gunshot wound
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director

Latest News

The identities of the suspects allegedly involved in the fatal stabbing in Jackson early...
2 charged with open murder in Jackson homicide
Open enrollment for Medicare is ongoing and for next year, certain Medicare costs are being...
Non-profit makes a stop in Lansing while touring nation on helping seniors with Medicare
2-1-1, a three number “go-to” for many people in Mid-Michigan, celebrated two decades of service.
Central Michigan 2-1-1 program celebrates 20th anniversary
Protesters spoke out Thursday against newly-proposed legislation that would leave some local...
Protesters speak out against proposed zoning bills
A home near the intersection of Miller and Wise in Lansing was destroyed in a fire Thursday...
Lansing home on Wise Rd. destroyed in house fire