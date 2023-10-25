Advertise With Us

Gallen To Start Game One For Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws against the Philadelphia Phillies...
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Phoenix, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Arizona Diamondbacks say right hander Zac Gallen will be the starting pitcher for game one of the World Series Friday night in Texas against the Rangers. Gallen has suspect stats in the post season, a 2-2 record with a 5.24 earned run average in four games. Gallen lost two games to the Philadelphia Phillies, who the Diamondbacks just eliminated in seven games to win the National League pennant. But Gallen was 17-9 during the regular season with a 3.47 earned run average.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Mel Tucker responds to MSU’s decision
Victim identified, additional arrest made in Jackson fatal stabbing
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Lansing 2-year-old dies from self inflicted gunshot wound

Latest News

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook celebrates a touchdown by quarterback Kirk Cousins...
Cook Seeking Trade From The Jets
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Spartans Get Key Player Back From Transfer Portal
The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the...
Local Umpire Working World Series
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women Win Big Ten Cross Country Title
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women’s Golf Team Leads in North Carolina Tournament