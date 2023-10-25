Gallen To Start Game One For Diamondbacks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Arizona Diamondbacks say right hander Zac Gallen will be the starting pitcher for game one of the World Series Friday night in Texas against the Rangers. Gallen has suspect stats in the post season, a 2-2 record with a 5.24 earned run average in four games. Gallen lost two games to the Philadelphia Phillies, who the Diamondbacks just eliminated in seven games to win the National League pennant. But Gallen was 17-9 during the regular season with a 3.47 earned run average.

