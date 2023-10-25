Fair held at State Capitol to help people learn money management

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People learned how to manage their money in Lansing on Tuesday.

A financial reality fair was held at the State Capitol Tuesday afternoon. The fair was put together by the Michigan Credit Union Foundation. It invited students from Perry High School to participate in a real-life financial situation before entering the real world.

“They’re learning about what it takes to buy a home, what it takes to buy transportation, what the various costs of living are going to be for the basic necessities of life and what that leaves left over, and what they need to do to budget and plan for what they wanted you to succeed and what they want to do for fun in their life too,” said Kieran Marion from the Michigan Credit Union League.

The Michigan Credit Union Foundation aims to improve the financial well-being of families in Michigan through counseling and financial wellness initiatives.

