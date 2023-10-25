East Lansing, law enforcement working to investigate cybercrime, recover funds

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday the City of East Lansing announced they are working with state and federal law enforcement to recover funds and hold accountable those involved in cybercrime against the City.

The incident, which the City called a “sophisticated scam,” involved an entity that compromised a known vendor email account and fraudulently changed the routing information for payment of a legitimate bill. According to the city, that entity passed a financial validation process in an attempt to defraud the City and East Lansing taxpayers of nearly $550,000.

“We want to reiterate that the integrity of the City’s departments was not compromised. It is thanks to the quick response and due diligence of our well-trained staff that we were able to identify this cybercrime as quickly as we did,” said East Lansing City Manager Robert Belleman. “We are confident that we are doing everything we need to do to recover the funds with the assistance of the financial institution.”

The City of East Lansing says the investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Michigan State Police and the FBI.

For more information on how to protect yourself against cybercrime, visit the FBI Cybercrime Resource Page.

