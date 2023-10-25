49ers’ Purdy in Concussion Protocol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is in concussion protocol. The second year quarterback may be unavailable for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Purdy reportedly began having symptoms Monday night on the plane ride home following his team’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Purdy says he is feeling better and he might still be able to play this Sunday according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.