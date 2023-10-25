Advertise With Us

$161 million in federal funds allocated to help Michiganders pay for energy

By Wells Foster
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Do you need help paying for energy? If so, you may be eligible for part of $161,019,682.

The assistance comes from the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The program helps families afford heat and air conditioning and prevents power shut-offs.

Michigan senators Gary Peters and Debbi Stabenow pushed for a $100 million increase for the program via the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“Michigan communities can experience both bitter cold in the winter and extreme heat during the summer,” said Senator Peters in a statement. “I fought for this critical funding to help ensure folks have the support they need to keep themselves, their families, and their homes safe when we experience dangerous temperatures.”

“Michigan is no stranger to extreme cold. As we head into the winter season, this critical funding will help ensure that Michigan families don’t have to choose between keeping the heat on and putting food on the table,” said Senator Stabenow.

To see if you’re eligible for assistance, click here.

