PHOTOS: 1 injured after crash on W Saginaw Street in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of W Saginaw Street was closed Wednesday due to a crash.

W Saginaw Street between Harrison and Pine Forest closed down just before noon on Oct. 25 after a car crashed into a power line pole.

Police confirmed with News 10 one SUV traveling eastbound left the roadway and struck a power line pole. The sole occupant, a male driver, in the car was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

News 10 at the scene captured the downed power lines on fire near the roadway. You can watch that video below:

