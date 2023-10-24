Advertise With Us

MSU hosts emergency response training for accidents involving livestock

By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Millions of animals are transported across Michigan each year. Experts say if those large trucks get in an accident, it can quickly turn chaotic for first responders.

On Tuesday, Michigan State University provided emergency response training for accidents involving livestock. “Responding to these accidents is never an easy task,” said Beth Ferry, Extension Educator at MSU.

When an animal encounters traffic, their chance of making it out alive is usually pretty low.

“You put them together and this way you can keep the animals from running loose,” said Melissa FitzGerald, Director, Ostego Animal Control.

Fitzgerald has a trailer that now helps her team quickly respond to animal accidents. She said during training, she learned new skills that could help save an animal’s life.

“It took four to five hours before we could even start to unload and see what we had inside as far as animals that were either injured or deceased because we didn’t have the proper equipment,” said FitzGerald.

These types of situation don’t happen every day but, when they do, they pose a great risk to those involved -- like the first responders, the public, and, of course, the animal.

According to experts, Michigan is fourth in the U.S for car crashes with animals.

Firefighter Dana Hengesbach said she sees a high number of traffic involving animals near Portland. “It’s different from working with individual animals versus when you’re working with larger, frightened animals that are in accidents.”

“Our first responders are great at accident recovery, accident management, responding to a scene. But most of them don’t know a lot about large animals.” said Ferry.

“I’m a city girl. I wanted to make sure of, you know, what I was doing when I go out on scenes,” said FitzGerald.

Learning how animals behave and how to use the proper tools if an accident involving livestock happens here.

According to MSU Extension Educators, if an accident involving livestock happens near you and emergency responders aren’t yet on the scene:

  • Immediately call 911 -- tell them that animals are involved
  • Regardless of good intention, stay in your vehicle until instructed differently by emergency crews
  • Do not approach hurt or frightened animals. Leave it to the professionals

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Mel Tucker responds to MSU’s decision
Victim identified, additional arrest made in Jackson fatal stabbing
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Lansing 2-year-old dies from self inflicted gunshot wound

Latest News

The identities of the suspects allegedly involved in the fatal stabbing in Jackson early...
2 charged with open murder in Jackson homicide
Open enrollment for Medicare is ongoing and for next year, certain Medicare costs are being...
Non-profit makes a stop in Lansing while touring nation on helping seniors with Medicare
2-1-1, a three number “go-to” for many people in Mid-Michigan, celebrated two decades of service.
Central Michigan 2-1-1 program celebrates 20th anniversary
Protesters spoke out Thursday against newly-proposed legislation that would leave some local...
Protesters speak out against proposed zoning bills
A home near the intersection of Miller and Wise in Lansing was destroyed in a fire Thursday...
Lansing home on Wise Rd. destroyed in house fire