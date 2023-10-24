MSU hosts emergency response training for accidents involving livestock

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Millions of animals are transported across Michigan each year. Experts say if those large trucks get in an accident, it can quickly turn chaotic for first responders.

On Tuesday, Michigan State University provided emergency response training for accidents involving livestock. “Responding to these accidents is never an easy task,” said Beth Ferry, Extension Educator at MSU.

When an animal encounters traffic, their chance of making it out alive is usually pretty low.

“You put them together and this way you can keep the animals from running loose,” said Melissa FitzGerald, Director, Ostego Animal Control.

Fitzgerald has a trailer that now helps her team quickly respond to animal accidents. She said during training, she learned new skills that could help save an animal’s life.

“It took four to five hours before we could even start to unload and see what we had inside as far as animals that were either injured or deceased because we didn’t have the proper equipment,” said FitzGerald.

These types of situation don’t happen every day but, when they do, they pose a great risk to those involved -- like the first responders, the public, and, of course, the animal.

According to experts, Michigan is fourth in the U.S for car crashes with animals.

Firefighter Dana Hengesbach said she sees a high number of traffic involving animals near Portland. “It’s different from working with individual animals versus when you’re working with larger, frightened animals that are in accidents.”

“Our first responders are great at accident recovery, accident management, responding to a scene. But most of them don’t know a lot about large animals.” said Ferry.

“I’m a city girl. I wanted to make sure of, you know, what I was doing when I go out on scenes,” said FitzGerald.

Learning how animals behave and how to use the proper tools if an accident involving livestock happens here.

According to MSU Extension Educators, if an accident involving livestock happens near you and emergency responders aren’t yet on the scene:

Immediately call 911 -- tell them that animals are involved

Regardless of good intention, stay in your vehicle until instructed differently by emergency crews

Do not approach hurt or frightened animals. Leave it to the professionals

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.