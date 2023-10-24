Clinton County Public Schools working to improve emergency response

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - When an emergency at a local school happens, minutes matter.

Clinton County Public Schools now have the option to work closer with local law enforcement, by giving them access to their security cameras.

The county’s superintendents are working to make their schools more prepared, by taking lessons from tragedies in the past.

“What we’re hearing in those crisis situations is that time’s wasted, and time is of the essence,” said Jennifer Goodman, the Superintendent at Pewamo-Westphalia Public Schools, “so, when we talked and asked questions to our local police, (they said) ‘we need to know where we’re going, we need to know what door to go to, we need the safest and quickest route.”

Clinton County Superintendents such as Goodman, drafted an agreement to give law enforcement live access to their security cameras in emergency situations.

It’s an agreement that St. Johns Public Schools currently has in place.

“I’m definitely a proponent of law enforcement having access to our camera systems within the school. I think it just, gives another eye in the sky basically,” said Anthony Berthiaume, the Superintendent at St. Johns Public Schools.

If the agreements are finalized, Clinton County 9-1-1 central dispatch would only be able to view the live feeds if an emergency is happening in the schools.

It would allow dispatch to direct first responders to the injured, and the danger.

“I’m happy that we’re at this stage, I’m happy that we’re at the point where most agencies have already approved it, the schools have approved it,” said Christine Collom, the 911 Director in Clinton County,” You know the schools actually started this, they provided us with the agreement.”

A partnership with local police, public schools, and 9-1-1 working to improve emergency response in the area.

The agreement is not final yet. However, those involved say it should be available for schools and municipalities to sign in the next few weeks.

