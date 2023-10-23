Advertise With Us

WEATHER EXTRA: Frosty start before a mid-week warm-up

By Krystle Holleman and Darrin Rockcole
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many across mid-Michigan are waking up to some frosty windshields. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on how many chilly mornings we’re expecting to have this week and when we’ll get a bit of a warm-up.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 23, 2023

  • Average High: 57º Average Low 39º
  • Lansing Record High: 84° 1963
  • Lansing Record Low: 11° 1868
  • Jackson Record High: 82º 1963
  • Jackson Record Low: 21º 1969

