Suspect in Eaton County ‘Jack in the Box’ cold case to appear in court

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect in the “Jack in the Box” murder case is expected to be in court Monday morning.

Background: Final suspect arraigned in Eaton County ‘Jack in the Box’ cold case

Beverly McCallum, 63, has been charged with second degree murder and disinterment mutilation of a body in connection to the death of her husband Roberto Caraballo.

Caraballo’s burned remains were found in 2002 inside a metal footlocker in Ottawa County, but investigators could not give a positive identification until 2015.

McCallum’s hearing is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 23.

