Submit a photo of your spookiest Jack-o’-lantern
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Do you think you have the scariest, or funniest, Jack-o’-lantern?
Submit a photo of your Jack-o-lantern in the link below. Be sure to put the first name and hometown of the photographer. Your Jack-o’-lantern could be shared on WILX News 10′s Facebook, X and Instagram!
Trick-or-Treat times, Halloween events happening across Mid-Michigan
It’s Spooky Season! WILX News 10 has gathered a list of Halloween-themed events and trick-or-treat times across Mid-Michigan.
