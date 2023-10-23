Submit a photo of your spookiest Jack-o’-lantern

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Do you think you have the scariest, or funniest, Jack-o’-lantern?

Submit a photo of your Jack-o-lantern in the link below. Be sure to put the first name and hometown of the photographer. Your Jack-o’-lantern could be shared on WILX News 10′s Facebook, X and Instagram!

Trick-or-Treat times, Halloween events happening across Mid-Michigan It’s Spooky Season! WILX News 10 has gathered a list of Halloween-themed events and trick-or-treat times across Mid-Michigan.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.