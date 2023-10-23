Sleep in Heavenly Peace hosts open house celebrating volunteers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a celebration of the volunteers who made things possible to get beds to those in need in Michigan.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Michigan Chapter, hosted a party at their new warehouse, thanking people who have volunteered in their efforts. Cider and donuts were given out to people who came out Sunday afternoon.

The organization’s goal in 2023 was to build 750 beds for Greater Lansing kids, and non-profit organizers say those numbers wouldn’t be possible without their volunteers.

“We cannot deliver them. We cannot purchase bedding. So this is all about our volunteers in our new warehouse space,” said volunteer coordinator, Sherri Hines. “We have set our 2024 schedule. So we’re going to be building every second Saturday of every month and delivering every third Saturday of every month,” said Sherri, one of the organizers.

Sherri later said there are still 6,000 kids without beds in the Greater Lansing area, and so far, they have built 560 beds in 2023.

