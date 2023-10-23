Advertise With Us

Police investigate ‘swatting’ incident at Adrian College

By Samantha Sayles
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - Police said a report of a shooting at Adrian College was a false call.

Lenawee County Dispatch received a report of a shooting on Oct. 19 at around 6:15 p.m. at Adrian College. Police responded to the reported location, but no victims were found, and no one reported hearing or seeing anything related to a shooting.

After searching several other on-campus locations, police determined the reported shooting was a false call.

Police said the call came from another state. They believe the motive for the false call was a revenge scenario for a relationship break-up.

The incident is being investigated as a “swatting” incident.

