One of these things is not like the other

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumer experts at Michigan State University are working to fight growing sales of counterfeit goods online.

Counterfeit, or fake, items have always been out there, but Director for the MSU Center of Anti-Counterfeiting and Product Protection (ACAPP) Kari Kammel said the increasing popularity of online shopping has offered a breeding ground for imitation goods to become more widespread. Even Kammel’s own mother became a victim.

“She bought [the item], and she started using it,” she said. “And a few months later, she got a notification from the website, saying, ‘We’ve discovered this is actually a counterfeit good. Please stop using it.’”

For Kammel’s mother, it was vitamins, but through her work at ACAPP, she quickly learned that almost anything can be counterfeited, from baby car seats to luxury accessories, food, and airplane parts.

Maybe it’s a bottle of perfume missing its designer label, or a newly shipped printer with a just ever-so-slightly darker company logo; differences big or small, Kammel said sellers get away with counterfeiting more often than people think.

As opposed to brick-and-mortar stores, where there’s likely an employee taking stock of items coming in and out, most online sales platforms, like Amazon, Etsy or Poshmark, don’t vet every seller, opening the door for consumers to end up with a fake item.

Kammel’s colleague and Associate Professor of Public Relations and Social Media, Saleem Alhabash helped to issue a consumer habit survey through the ACAPP Center. Alhabash said he was disappointed, but not surprised to find that, of the more than 13,000 people surveyed across 17 different countries, over 70% had purchased a counterfeit item within the last year. He believes money plays a major factor.

“People want to save money,” he said. “They go to these places, they see a good deal, and they snatch it up, and they take that as a win, even if they know the item is counterfeit.”

Alhabash said some consumers will seek out counterfeits on purpose to flash a high-end label, without paying as much out of pocket. But he said imitation bags, shoes, and clothing items often contain harmful chemicals and could be produced using unethical labor practices. His message to consumers is that investing in the real deal can have a positive impact.

“These issues are real,” he said. “If you think about everything that impacts your life, it’s not just what you consume by mouth, it’s also the impact on the environment, the impact on your safety.”

Whether the consumer is aware of a counterfeit or not, Kammel said purchasing fake goods could mean injury, serious illness, and in the most tragic cases, death. She said taking preventative measures like looking for differences in packaging, major discounts on price, and doing research on the product seller can help consumers avoid a counterfeit.

Kammel also gave testimony before the U.S. Senate in support of the recently proposed Shop Safe ACT, which would make online shopping websites liable for counterfeit items sold on their platform that result in harm to consumers and incentivize those online platforms to vet their sellers.

Kammel and Alhabash are hoping their efforts to educate the public lead to stronger safety for consumers.

