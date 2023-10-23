MSU Football set to speak with media following loss to Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Interim head football coach Harlon Barnett is set to speak with the media on Monday following Saturday’s 49-0 loss to rival Michigan.

The Spartans were held to just 182 yards of total offense in the game in front of 74, 206 at Spartan Stadium. Redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser finished 12-for-22 with 101 yards and an interception. With 10:22 left to play in the fourth quarter, freshman Sam Leavitt replaced Houser and finished 4-for-7 for 32 yards for his second collegiate appearance. He was picked off on the first play of his second drive with under four minutes left to play.

In the first half, Michigan’s junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw three of his career-high four touchdown passes.

The 49-point margin of victory is the largest in the history of the Paul Bunyan Trophy, which was first at stake in 1953 and the widest in the in-state rivalry series since 1947 when the Wolverines beat the Spartans 55-0.

Michigan State (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) is on the road next Saturday, Oct. 28 at Minnesota.

The press conference is scheduled for noon and will be streamed on WILX.com, the WILX Facebook and YouTube pages, and the free WILX app available for mobile devices and smart TVs/Roku/Amazon Fire Stick, and more.

