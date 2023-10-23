Michigan State kicks off annual PFAS symposium

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University kicked off its second annual Center for PFAS Research Symposium on Sunday.

This year they focused on PFAS in agricultural systems, transport into crops and livestock, remediation, policy, and emerging issues of PFAS.

“We have to figure out how we can protect our farmers to make sure that they are taken care of,” said MSU Professor Cheryl Murphy. “They are often the unwitting victims in this system, they often find contamination on their farmlands by accident.”

PFAS are a class of over 4,000 chemicals. Many of these have been used in firefighting foams for extinguishing fuel fires.

