MHSAA Playoff Brackets Revealed
Postseason brackets are out for MHSAA football.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MHSAA postseason brackets have been revealed for the high school football season and 29 Mid-Michigan teams will play in the playoffs.
News 10 Sports made stops by Perry and Lansing Sexton’s watch parties on Selection Sunday after the Ramblers earned a playoff spot for the first time in program history, while the J-Dubbs are back in the postseason for the first time since 2017.
The MHSAA also announced its schedule for the 11-Player Finals weekend, which will be played on Saturday and Sunday this season to accommodate the Michigan State and Penn State football game being played at Ford Field on Nov. 24. The Finals schedule is as follows:
Saturday, Nov. 25
10 a.m. - Division 8
1 p.m. - Division 4
4:30 p.m. - Division 6
7:30 p.m. - Division 2
Sunday, Nov. 26
9:30 a.m. - Division 7
12:30 p.m. - Division 3
4 p.m. - Division 5
7 p.m. - Division 1
Below is the list of Mid-Michigan schools playing in the 11 and 8-man postseason. For the entire list, visit MHSAA.com
11-Player Pairings
DIVISION 1
REGION 1
DISTRICT 2
Grand Ledge (6-3) 57.458 at Grand Blanc (5-4) 58.222
DIVISION 2
REGION 2
DISTRICT 2
Lansing Everett (5-4) 48.097 at East Lansing (7-2) 67.528
DIVISION 3
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Battle Creek Harper Creek (6-3) 51.000 at Parma Western (8-1) 62.986
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Linden (4-5) 49.000 at Mason (9-0) 72.750
Fenton (6-3) 60.889 at DeWitt (6-2) 62.181
DIVISION 4
REGION 1
DISTRICT 2
Ionia (5-4) 42.889 at Ada Forest Hills Eastern (7-2) 55.778
REGION 2
DISTRICT 2
Charlotte (6-3) 44.222 at Hastings (7-2) 60.167
Lansing Sexton (8-1) 56.444 at Portland (9-0) 59.500
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Adrian (6-3) 51.667 at Haslett (6-3) 55.236
DIVISION 5
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Flint Hamady (8-0) 47.528 at Corunna (9-0) 67.778
Williamston (6-3) 55.556 at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (8-0) 61.431
DIVISION 6
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Olivet (3-6) 33.111 at Constantine (8-1) 50.889
DISTRICT 2
Lansing Catholic (3-6) 33.667 at Michigan Center (7-2) 38.111
Ida (5-4) 34.222 at Ovid-Elsie (5-4) 37.889
DIVISION 7
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Schoolcraft (7-2) 37.222 at Lawton (8-1) 43.722
DISTRICT 2
Perry (5-4) 28.778 at Pewamo-Westphalia (8-1) 39.778
Laingsburg (4-5) 29.222 at Bath (6-3) 34.889
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Grass Lake (6-3) 31.778 at Jackson Lumen Christi (8-1) 61.222
Manchester (7-2) 37.889 at Napoleon (8-1) 43.222
DIVISION 8
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Fowler (8-1) 40.333 at Ithaca (9-0) 42.778
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Saranac (5-4) 27.556 at Saugatuck (7-2) 37.556
8-Player Pairings
DIVISION 1
REGION 3
Carson City-Crystal (8-1) 31.556 at Brown City (9-0) 39.167
DIVISION 2
REGION 3
Fulton (6-3) 28.667 at Portland St. Patrick (8-1) 32.889
Morrice (7-2) 32.111 at Deckerville (7-2) 32.611
