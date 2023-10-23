MHSAA Playoff Brackets Revealed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MHSAA postseason brackets have been revealed for the high school football season and 29 Mid-Michigan teams will play in the playoffs.

News 10 Sports made stops by Perry and Lansing Sexton’s watch parties on Selection Sunday after the Ramblers earned a playoff spot for the first time in program history, while the J-Dubbs are back in the postseason for the first time since 2017.

The MHSAA also announced its schedule for the 11-Player Finals weekend, which will be played on Saturday and Sunday this season to accommodate the Michigan State and Penn State football game being played at Ford Field on Nov. 24. The Finals schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Nov. 25

10 a.m. - Division 8

1 p.m. - Division 4

4:30 p.m. - Division 6

7:30 p.m. - Division 2

Sunday, Nov. 26

9:30 a.m. - Division 7

12:30 p.m. - Division 3

4 p.m. - Division 5

7 p.m. - Division 1

Below is the list of Mid-Michigan schools playing in the 11 and 8-man postseason. For the entire list, visit MHSAA.com

11-Player Pairings

DIVISION 1

REGION 1

DISTRICT 2

Grand Ledge (6-3) 57.458 at Grand Blanc (5-4) 58.222

DIVISION 2

REGION 2

DISTRICT 2

Lansing Everett (5-4) 48.097 at East Lansing (7-2) 67.528

DIVISION 3

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Battle Creek Harper Creek (6-3) 51.000 at Parma Western (8-1) 62.986

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Linden (4-5) 49.000 at Mason (9-0) 72.750

Fenton (6-3) 60.889 at DeWitt (6-2) 62.181

DIVISION 4

REGION 1

DISTRICT 2

Ionia (5-4) 42.889 at Ada Forest Hills Eastern (7-2) 55.778

REGION 2

DISTRICT 2

Charlotte (6-3) 44.222 at Hastings (7-2) 60.167

Lansing Sexton (8-1) 56.444 at Portland (9-0) 59.500

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Adrian (6-3) 51.667 at Haslett (6-3) 55.236

DIVISION 5

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Flint Hamady (8-0) 47.528 at Corunna (9-0) 67.778

Williamston (6-3) 55.556 at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (8-0) 61.431

DIVISION 6

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Olivet (3-6) 33.111 at Constantine (8-1) 50.889

DISTRICT 2

Lansing Catholic (3-6) 33.667 at Michigan Center (7-2) 38.111

Ida (5-4) 34.222 at Ovid-Elsie (5-4) 37.889

DIVISION 7

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Schoolcraft (7-2) 37.222 at Lawton (8-1) 43.722

DISTRICT 2

Perry (5-4) 28.778 at Pewamo-Westphalia (8-1) 39.778

Laingsburg (4-5) 29.222 at Bath (6-3) 34.889

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Grass Lake (6-3) 31.778 at Jackson Lumen Christi (8-1) 61.222

Manchester (7-2) 37.889 at Napoleon (8-1) 43.222

DIVISION 8

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Fowler (8-1) 40.333 at Ithaca (9-0) 42.778

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Saranac (5-4) 27.556 at Saugatuck (7-2) 37.556

8-Player Pairings

DIVISION 1

REGION 3

Carson City-Crystal (8-1) 31.556 at Brown City (9-0) 39.167

DIVISION 2

REGION 3

Fulton (6-3) 28.667 at Portland St. Patrick (8-1) 32.889

Morrice (7-2) 32.111 at Deckerville (7-2) 32.611

