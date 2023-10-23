Lansing’s annual yard waste collection changing schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing is changing its yard waste collection schedule.

It is going from a bi-weekly collection to a weekly collection starting Monday, Oct. 23.

Materials should not be set out any earlier than the day before the scheduled collection day. Yard waste bags and bundles must weigh less than 30 pounds. Bundles and trimming must be secured by string or twine—wires are not allowed.

For more information, visit the City of Lansing’s website.

