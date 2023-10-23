Advertise With Us

Lansing hosts Michigan antiquarian book and paper show

This was the 75th Michigan Antiquarian Book and Paper Show.
(wilx)
By DeAnna Giles
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over 100 tables were filled with books and paper collectibles on Sunday at the Causeway Bay Lansing Hotel for the Michigan Antiquarian Book and Paper Show.

It is a show and sale for book and paper enthusiasts. Dealers from Nebraska, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan helped contribute to today’s show. The dealers offered vintage items including collectible books, magazines, movie posters, sports collectibles, and more.

Organizer Ray Walsh says the show has gone on for many years and it allows people a chance to reminisce on past times.

“Sometimes they walk by, and they don’t even know something existed,” said Walsh. “That’s part of the fun of it because, wow I didn’t know the author wrote that or they will see a postcard from a school someone went to in their hometown or a Dr. Seuss book they look forward to because they have fond memories of it.”

The last show took place back in May. This was the 75th Michigan Antiquarian Book and Paper Show.

