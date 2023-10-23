Advertise With Us

Ingham County non-emergency phone lines down

(WAFB)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Non-emergency phone lines are down, according to Ingham County Central Dispatch.

At 10:01 p.m. Sunday, Ingham County 911 announced on Facebook that their administrative non-emergency phone lines are down. They later reassured people that emergency 911 lines are still up and that people can call or text 911 to get ahold of them.

Officials said they are working to resolve the issue.

