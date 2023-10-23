Advertise With Us

Autoworkers add key Stellantis pickup truck plant to strikes, shutting down big profit center

File - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
File - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa., on Sept. 22, 2023. UAW President Shawn Fain is scheduled to update members today on bargaining with Detroit automakers as strikes against the companies head into their sixth week. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The United Auto Workers union has once again escalated its strikes against big Detroit automakers, this time adding a factory that makes Ram pickup trucks for Stellantis.

The union says that 6,800 members walked out Monday morning at the Sterling Heights, Michigan, Assembly Plant, a huge profit center for the company.

The newest strike action comes just three days after union President Shawn Fain reported progress in talks with General Motors and Stellantis but said the companies will have to make better offers. No progress was reported with Ford, last week said it had the best offer of the three.

The union went on strike Sept. 15 at one assembly plant from each company. About 40,000 workers are now on strike against all three automakers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for missing person in Hillsdale County
News 10 is on the scene of a large fire in Windsor Township
Multiple Crews battling fire in Windsor Township
Generic doe
Mid-Michigan Matters: New Michigan hunting regulations
Michigan State shows Hitler’s image on videoboards in pregame quiz before loss to No. 2 Michigan
Police arrested a suspect they say robbed two Lansing-area Quality Dairy stores Saturday Morning.
Police arrest suspect in Saturday slew of armed robberies

Latest News

A competitive dancer returns to the dance floor after having lost both of his legs. (WKMG,...
Dancer who lost both legs returns to ballroom
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP...
Autoworkers add key Stellantis pickup truck plant to strikes, shutting down big profit center
WILX Weather Website 10/23/2023 Midday
Warmer than Normal Most of this Week
FILE - Bobi, the dog from Portugal recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest,...
World’s oldest dog dies at age 31