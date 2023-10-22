Advertise With Us

YouTube creator: Michigan State didn’t ask for permission or pay for Hitler-related quiz content

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The creator and producer of The Quiz Channel on YouTube, which includes Adolf Hitler’s image as part of a quiz Michigan State used on its videoboards before a game against No. 2 Michigan, said the school didn’t ask for permission to use his content or pay him for it.

“It’s an absolutely normal trivia question, shown in an inappropriate setting,” Floris van Pallandt, creator and producer of The Quiz Channel wrote Sunday on his YouTube page. “Ignoring the dark facets of history is by no means the answer, on the contrary.”

The channel is publicly available and free for users.

While No. 2 Michigan was finishing off a 49-0 win over the Spartans on Saturday night, Michigan State spokesman Matt Larson apologized that the inappropriate content was displayed more than an hour before kickoff.

“MSU will not be using the third-party source going forward and will implement stronger screening and approval procedures for all videoboard content in the future,” Larson said.

Michigan State streamed The Quiz Channel, which had 40 questions in its latest video, including asking which was Adolf Hitler born with his image before showing Austria as the answer.

The previous question asked, “In Star Trek, what color was Spock’s blood,” before green was shown as the answer.

