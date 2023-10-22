Scare on the Square brings business to Downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Halloween is vastly approaching, and the spooky season keeps on giving. Kids and adults alike dressed up in Downtown Lansing on Saturday and enjoyed local activities for this year’s Scare on the Square.

A road was shut down near the Capitol building for people dressed for the season and to set up their shops. Organizers say more than 40 vendors were there, including artists selling their work. Some were even painting live at the event.

The owner of Capital Hippie started the Scare on the Square event to bring more people to Downtown Lansing.

“I started throwing events 2 years ago when I was over at Middle Village and Downtown Lansing was pretty dead on Saturdays,” said Castle. “So, I started throwing markets so people would come down and have more than one place to shop retail. It’s kind of grown since then.”

Kids were playing in the street as massive bubbles filled the air. Castle says she wanted to find a way to get the community together in a fun and creative way.

“I would like everyone to connect,” said Laura Castle. “I’d like everyone to make some money and I would like to help give some artists, you know, a start that maybe they were a little nervous about taking the leap and I usually have a pretty low booth fee so that almost anyone can do this.”

“It feels good. I love being a part of community events like this and this one being such a big one with Capital Hippie and Laura putting it all together,” said Local Artist Anaya Romero. “It’s been awesome. It’s really cool to see everybody just do their thing.”

One of the main goals of the event was to support local businesses, with food trucks, vendors, and live performances lighting up the event.

