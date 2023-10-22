Police search for missing person in Hillsdale County

JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for a missing person in the Hillsdale County area.

Officials at the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for 30-year-old Mahrissa Liane Perkins who has autism and is reported to have the mental capacity of a 10-year-old. Michigan State Police have been Dispatched to Jonesville to help search for the missing person.

Mahrissa has not been seen since Thursday, Oct. 19.

Hilldale County officials said on Facebook that Mahrissa is 5′3″ and 280 pounds. She has a mustache and was last seen with short, green hair.

“Mahrissa is transitioning from female to male and may also respond to Kyle,” said officials. “Mahrissa may possibly be with a friend in the Lansing or Jackson area.”

Anyone with information contact Michigan State Police at 517-780-4580.

