Advertise With Us

Police search for missing person in Hillsdale County

(Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for a missing person in the Hillsdale County area.

Officials at the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for 30-year-old Mahrissa Liane Perkins who has autism and is reported to have the mental capacity of a 10-year-old. Michigan State Police have been Dispatched to Jonesville to help search for the missing person.

Mahrissa has not been seen since Thursday, Oct. 19.

Hilldale County officials said on Facebook that Mahrissa is 5′3″ and 280 pounds. She has a mustache and was last seen with short, green hair.

“Mahrissa is transitioning from female to male and may also respond to Kyle,” said officials. “Mahrissa may possibly be with a friend in the Lansing or Jackson area.”

Anyone with information contact Michigan State Police at 517-780-4580.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a suspect they say robbed two Lansing-area Quality Dairy stores Saturday Morning.
Police arrest suspect in Saturday slew of armed robberies
Generic doe
Mid-Michigan Matters: New Michigan hunting regulations
WILX Friday Night Frenzy
Friday Night Frenzy Week 9 Highlights and Scores
News 10 is on the scene of a large fire in Windsor Township
Multiple Crews battling fire in Windsor Township
Michigan State shows Hitler’s image on videoboards in pregame quiz before loss to No. 2 Michigan

Latest News

The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win
Multiple Crews battling fire in Windsor Township
News 10 is on the scene of a large fire in Windsor Township
Multiple Crews battling fire in Windsor Township
WILX Weather Website 10/22/2023 AM
Close to Freezing on Sunday Night
MSU-Michigan fans keep their rivalry strong before big game in East Lansing