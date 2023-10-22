Multiple Crews battling fire in Windsor Township

WINDSOR TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Multiple first responder are battling a fire in Windsor Township.

Billwood Hwy is closed just west of Creyts Road because of the fire.

News 10 is on the scene and can see a massive fire, and a building that our crew says looks to be a total loss.

We’re working to find out more about the building as well as what caused the fire.

