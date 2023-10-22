Advertise With Us

Multiple Crews battling fire in Windsor Township

News 10 is on the scene of a large fire in Windsor Township
News 10 is on the scene of a large fire in Windsor Township(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Multiple first responder are battling a fire in Windsor Township.

Billwood Hwy is closed just west of Creyts Road because of the fire.

News 10 is on the scene and can see a massive fire, and a building that our crew says looks to be a total loss.

We’re working to find out more about the building as well as what caused the fire.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a suspect they say robbed two Lansing-area Quality Dairy stores Saturday Morning.
Police arrest suspect in Saturday slew of armed robberies
Generic doe
Mid-Michigan Matters: New Michigan hunting regulations
WILX Friday Night Frenzy
Friday Night Frenzy Week 9 Highlights and Scores
ROTC Cadets from MSU and U of M run in Alex’s Great State Race
MSU, UofM fans come together for good cause ahead of rivalry game
LDL’s Evil Twin: The ‘Other’ Bad Cholesterol Level
One door closes, another door opens in Lansing

Latest News

WILX Weather Website 10/22/2023 AM
Close to Freezing on Sunday Night
MSU-Michigan fans keep their rivalry strong before big game in East Lansing
Scare on the Square brings business to Downtown Lansing
MSU-Michigan fans keep their rivalry strong before big game in East Lansing
MSU-Michigan fans keep their rivalry strong before big game in East Lansing