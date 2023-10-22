MSU-Michigan fans keep their rivalry strong before big game in East Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fans of the Michigan State University Spartans and the University of Michigan Wolverines spent their tailgates gearing up for Saturday’s game and keeping their rivalry going strong.

It’s the game both MSU and UM fans wait all year for, and they made it loud and clear who they’re rooting for. Hours before their respective teams hit the field at Spartan Stadium, they came together for some friendly sport of their own, with cornhole and pong tables scattered across East Lansing.

But along with their feelings of comradery was an eagerness to see their team win, and to continue their longstanding rivalry.

“This rivalry runs deep,” said Spartan fan Brendan Khelifa. “It’s been going on for years and years.”

In some cases, that rivalry left households divided, with friends, colleagues, and family rooting for opposite teams. It’s a division UM fan Peter Dewhirst has experience with.

“Well, what happened is I married a woman who went to Michigan State, and then we have a daughter who had to choose,” he said with a gesture to his daughter. “She chose, unfortunately, Michigan State.”

While one father-daughter relationship has persevered, others, like Spartan fan Lucy Hylant, found their family members’ choice of team difficult to cope with.

“Michigan is my least favorite team ever, so I’m really hoping they lose,” she said. “And it’s hard to live with a family that roots for them.”

Most of the jabs shared between rivals were delivered in good faith, followed by laughs, a demonstration, fans say, of the real reason for the game: to have fun.

