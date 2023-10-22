Advertise With Us

Michigan State shows Hitler’s image on videoboards in pregame quiz before loss to No. 2 Michigan

(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State showed Adolf Hitler’s image as part of a pregame quiz on videoboards before playing No. 2 Michigan on Saturday night, and later apologized for the inappropriate content provided by an outside source.

Hitler and Austria, his birthplace, flashed on the videoboards long enough for some on social media to share what was seen by some fans more than an hour before kickoff.

“MSU is aware that inappropriate content by a third-party source was displayed on the videoboard prior to the start of tonight’s football game,” Michigan State spokesman Matt Larson said. “We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values. MSU will not be using the third-party source going forward and will implement stronger screening and approval procedures for all videoboard content in the future.”

The pregame quiz provides content well before games on videoboards.

Michigan routed Michigan State on the field, a year after the Spartans roughed up their rivals following last year’s loss and were suspended.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a suspect they say robbed two Lansing-area Quality Dairy stores Saturday Morning.
Police arrest suspect in Saturday slew of armed robberies
Generic doe
Mid-Michigan Matters: New Michigan hunting regulations
Justin Lee Rimmer
Police seek Hillsdale man wanted on assault with intent to murder, domestic violence charges
Michigan rivals come together to run 64 miles in honor of former MSU student
WILX Friday Night Frenzy
Friday Night Frenzy Week 9 Highlights and Scores

Latest News

$10k donation for Eaton County Humane Society
The annual Run for Giving 5K to support the Cristo Rey Community Center.
The annual Run for Giving supports those in need in Lansing
One person arrested after sending harassing messages to Lansing mayor’s office
Nicer weather will return on Sunday and a big warm-up is coming next week.
Showers end with some sunshine returning Sunday