First Alert Weather Forecast

Mid-Week Warm-Up
First Alert Weather Monday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today starts off with plenty of sunshine. You will notice through the day that the cloud cover will gradually roll in over the area. High temperatures today top out in the mid to upper 50s which is close to our average high temperature today of 57º. Tonight overall we should be partly cloudy with just the chance of a stray shower or two. Low temperatures tonight drop back to the mid 40s.

Warmer temperatures return for Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. Tuesday may be the nicest day of the week with some sunshine expected for a good portion of the day. Temperatures do remain above average with highs in the 60s to near 70º Wednesday through Friday, but all three days feature the chance of rain showers.

Cooler air returns for the weekend with highs in the upper 40s to near 50º. Scattered rain showers are expected both Saturday and Sunday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 23, 2023

  • Average High: 57º Average Low 39º
  • Lansing Record High: 84° 1963
  • Lansing Record Low: 11° 1868
  • Jackson Record High: 82º 1963
  • Jackson Record Low: 21º 1969

