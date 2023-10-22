Advertise With Us

The annual Run for Giving supports those in need in Lansing

By DeAnna Giles
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It was a chance to give in Lansing on Saturday where people put on their running shoes to help those in need.

The annual Run for Giving 5K is meant to raise funds for food access programs, personal needs programs, family health centers and counseling centers. To kick off their morning, runners started at Potter Park Zoo and ran along the River Walk Trail.

John Gardner, who helped organize the event, says the run will help the Cristo Rey Community Center, which he says has been doubling assistance for people every day.

“The proceeds from today will go to operating Cristo Ray Community Center, and the need is just growing exponentially,” said Gardner. “We serve a hot breakfast and a hot lunch Monday through Friday and we’re seeing that doubling in the number of people that we’re serving every day.”

Gardner added that the food pantries have doubled over the last year and the personal needs pantries show a three-fold increase.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of Cristo Rey Community Center as well as the supporters that have come out to run. It’s really a community that comes together to serve the community and that’s very heartwarming,” said Gardner.

Over 100 runners came out on Saturday for the 5K. This was the 11th annual Run for Giving event.

