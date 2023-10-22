$10k donation for Eaton County Humane Society

OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - In Eaton County, a generous donation will help pets in the shelter.

$10,000 was awarded by Meijer to support the Eaton County Humane Society Friday afternoon. Dr. Diana Newman, the Eaton County Humane Society Director, said it was an incredible gift.

“It is the financial support that really helps us keep the bottom line and allows us to keep our prices low enough so that more people can afford them (pets),” said Dr. Newman

The Humane Society said that they will use the donation to continue providing affordable spay and neuter services for the community.

