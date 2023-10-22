Advertise With Us

$10k donation for Eaton County Humane Society

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - In Eaton County, a generous donation will help pets in the shelter.

$10,000 was awarded by Meijer to support the Eaton County Humane Society Friday afternoon. Dr. Diana Newman, the Eaton County Humane Society Director, said it was an incredible gift.

“It is the financial support that really helps us keep the bottom line and allows us to keep our prices low enough so that more people can afford them (pets),” said Dr. Newman

The Humane Society said that they will use the donation to continue providing affordable spay and neuter services for the community.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a suspect they say robbed two Lansing-area Quality Dairy stores Saturday Morning.
Police arrest suspect in Saturday slew of armed robberies
Generic doe
Mid-Michigan Matters: New Michigan hunting regulations
Justin Lee Rimmer
Police seek Hillsdale man wanted on assault with intent to murder, domestic violence charges
Michigan rivals come together to run 64 miles in honor of former MSU student
WILX Friday Night Frenzy
Friday Night Frenzy Week 9 Highlights and Scores

Latest News

The annual Run for Giving 5K to support the Cristo Rey Community Center.
The annual Run for Giving supports those in need in Lansing
One person arrested after sending harassing messages to Lansing mayor’s office
Nicer weather will return on Sunday and a big warm-up is coming next week.
Showers end with some sunshine returning Sunday
Former Michigan State standout tight end Art Brandstatter, Jr., has died at the age of 83
Former Spartan Great Brandstatter Dies