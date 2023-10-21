Police arrest suspect in Saturday slew of armed robberies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One suspect is in police custody after robbing two Quality Dairy stores at gunpoint Saturday morning.

According to the Lansing Police Department, officers were called at around 2:45 A.M. Saturday to the Quality Dairy on the 6000 Block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, just north of Miller Road, for an armed robbery in progress.

The suspect fled and was later apprehended, and a gun believed to be his was recovered during the search.

Police say it’s the same suspect who robbed the Quality Dairy on the 900 Block of Cavanaugh, just west of S. Pennsylvania Avenue around 1:35 A.M. Saturday.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police helped Lansing Police in the search.

The suspect took an unknown amount of cash.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.