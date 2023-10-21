Advertise With Us

One person arrested after sending harassing messages to Lansing mayor’s office

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man was arrested after allegedly sending harassing messages to Lansing Mayor Andy Schor’s office.

A spokesperson for Mayor Schor said messages were sent on the weekend of Oct. 14-15. They said the messages were not just harassing, but disturbing. They notified the Lansing Police Department which led to the arrest of the person accused of making the messages on Friday.

The spokesperson told News 10 they do not know how many people were affected by the messages. They said the messages were in the spur of the moment and were not linked to a specific incident or event.

