MSU, UofM fans come together for good cause ahead of rivalry game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The legacy of a young man who had ties to Michigan State and the University of Michigan is being remembered.

Alex Powell was an MSU student receiving cancer treatment at UofM.

He lost his battle with cancer at the age of 20.

Now, every year for the past decade, his spirit lives on through Alex’s Great State Race.

Ahead of the MSU/UofM football game, members of each university’s ROTC groups ran in the pouring rain 65 miles to deliver the game ball.

They crossed the finish line and were greeted by the MSU marching band. Runners said although it’s a rivalry game, it’s nice to start the weekend by coming together.

“It really does mean something. There is something we like to say and it goes like, The suffering brings you together. We all ran through that rain, we all were a little sore, tired cold, but it brings us closer together at the end of the day,” said UofM ROTC member Caedin Karrabino.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.