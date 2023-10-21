Advertise With Us

MSU, UofM fans come together for good cause ahead of rivalry game

By Justin Kent
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The legacy of a young man who had ties to Michigan State and the University of Michigan is being remembered.

Alex Powell was an MSU student receiving cancer treatment at UofM.

He lost his battle with cancer at the age of 20.

Now, every year for the past decade, his spirit lives on through Alex’s Great State Race.

Ahead of the MSU/UofM football game, members of each university’s ROTC groups ran in the pouring rain 65 miles to deliver the game ball.

They crossed the finish line and were greeted by the MSU marching band. Runners said although it’s a rivalry game, it’s nice to start the weekend by coming together.

“It really does mean something. There is something we like to say and it goes like, The suffering brings you together. We all ran through that rain, we all were a little sore, tired cold, but it brings us closer together at the end of the day,” said UofM ROTC member Caedin Karrabino.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to tip on White Oak Township homicide investigation near downtown Lansing
Missing teen from Mason area found ‘alive and well,’ officials say
Kelly McWhirter
‘This is no longer a rescue, this is a recovery,’ sheriff says of missing Flushing woman
Mel Tucker, Brenda Tracy legal battle heading back to state court
Lansing Police locate missing, endangered man

Latest News

Football rivalry week has Michigan State and Michigan squaring off in almost every way...
2023 Battle for the Houses between Lansing, Ann Arbor Ronald McDonald Houses begins
According to the Center for Disease Control, cancer is the leading cause of death among...
Lansing firefighters fight breast cancer
Thursday was the first time ever the Ingham County Emergency Management sent out a targeted...
Ingham County emergency alert system assists with search for missing teen
Michigan State University Marching Band ahead of the big rivalry game
Michigan State University Marching Band ahead of the big rivalry game