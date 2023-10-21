Advertise With Us

Michigan State University Marching Band ahead of the big rivalry game

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If there’s one thing fans of the Michigan State/University of Michigan rivalry can look forward to, it’s the sounds of the marching band.

Specifically, the MSU marching band.

News 10 photojournalist Olivia Martin spoke with members of the band. They say they’re excited to take the field.

You can watch her full story in the player above.

