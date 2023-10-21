Friday Night Frenzy Week 9 Highlights and Scores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The final week of the high school football regular season is in the books as News 10 Sports had cameras at ten mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action. Our Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week took us to Grand Ledge, with the CAAC Blue on the line.

Game of the Week: East Lansing 35, Grand Ledge 21

East Lansing wins CAAC Blue outright with 35-21 win over Grand Ledge

Final: DeWitt 43, Lansing Waverly 13

DeWitt wins fifth straight, routs Waverly at home

Final: Mason 49, Fenton 20

Mason completes perfect regular season, rolls Fenton on the road

Final: Lansing Sexton 40, Lansing Eastern 0

Lansing Sexton moves to 8-1, blanks Lansing Eastern

Final: Pewamo-Westphalia 41, Lansing Catholic 6

Pewamo-Westphalia closes regular season with eighth straight win, rolls Lansing Catholic

Final: Goodrich 26, Williamston 15

Williamston loses at home to Martians from Goodrich

Final: Haslett 18, Jackson 8

Haslett moves to 6-3, gets by Jackson

Final: Michigan Center 35, Jonesville 20

Michigan Center handles Jonesville at home

Final: Bath 28, Perry 6

Bath controls Perry in 28-6 win.

Final: Fulton 46, Carson City-Crystal 28

Fulton hands Carson City-Crystal its first loss of the season at home

Other area scores:

St. Johns 28, Alpena 13

Clio 46. Eaton Rapids 6

Hillsdale 48, Onsted 42

Lansing Everett 42, Okemos 0

Fowlerville 29, Charlotte 20

Richland Gull Lake 42, Olivet 7

Fowler 40, McBain 0

Ionia 20, Lakewood 0

Jackson Northwest 36, Marshall 6

Parma Western 65, Coldwater 7

Ann Arbor Huron 35, Holt 0

Essexville Garber 30, Laingsburg 7

Portland 43, Berien Springs 0

Grass Lake 28, Hanover-Horton 6

Leslie 59, Homer 8

Manchester 35, Brooklyn Columbia Central 28

Ovid-Elsie 28, Standish-Sterling 27

Stockbridge 40, Dansville 0

