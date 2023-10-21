Friday Night Frenzy Week 9 Highlights and Scores
Highlights, reaction and scores from the Mid-Michigan area.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The final week of the high school football regular season is in the books as News 10 Sports had cameras at ten mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action. Our Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week took us to Grand Ledge, with the CAAC Blue on the line.
Game of the Week: East Lansing 35, Grand Ledge 21
Final: DeWitt 43, Lansing Waverly 13
Final: Mason 49, Fenton 20
Final: Lansing Sexton 40, Lansing Eastern 0
Final: Pewamo-Westphalia 41, Lansing Catholic 6
Final: Goodrich 26, Williamston 15
Final: Haslett 18, Jackson 8
Final: Michigan Center 35, Jonesville 20
Final: Bath 28, Perry 6
Final: Fulton 46, Carson City-Crystal 28
Other area scores:
St. Johns 28, Alpena 13
Clio 46. Eaton Rapids 6
Hillsdale 48, Onsted 42
Lansing Everett 42, Okemos 0
Fowlerville 29, Charlotte 20
Richland Gull Lake 42, Olivet 7
Fowler 40, McBain 0
Ionia 20, Lakewood 0
Jackson Northwest 36, Marshall 6
Parma Western 65, Coldwater 7
Ann Arbor Huron 35, Holt 0
Essexville Garber 30, Laingsburg 7
Portland 43, Berien Springs 0
Grass Lake 28, Hanover-Horton 6
Leslie 59, Homer 8
Manchester 35, Brooklyn Columbia Central 28
Ovid-Elsie 28, Standish-Sterling 27
Stockbridge 40, Dansville 0
