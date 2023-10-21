Cracking down on crime in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A bribery in the amount of $110,000.

It’s the most recent prosecution for U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten, after sentencing former chairperson of the Michigan Medical Marijuana Licensing Board (MMLB) Rick Johnson to 55 months in federal prison.

Totten describes the crime by the former Michigan House speaker as a brazen act of public corruption.

“It was clear that Rick Johnson came into this job intending to pad his pockets,” he said.

Totten is pushing for a crackdown on crime in Michigan, after cases like Johnsons, and more violent acts of kidnapping, domestic violence, sextortion and mass shooting threats happened in his district.

Along with holding public officials accountable, he said he’s helping a family fight for justice. A Marquette teenager took his own life last year after being threatened with the release of nude photos, unless he paid his offenders — an act called sextortion.

The two Nigerian brothers charged with the crime were allegedly hiding behind a fake online profile.

“I think what it has especially motivated us to do, and I see the same thing with the parents is just, to make sure it’s not for naught,” Totten said.

The brothers were extradited to the U.S. and made an appearance in federal court in August. Totten said a third man with alleged connection to the crime is currently in the custody of Nigerian police but has not yet been extradited.

Totten said the case of the Marquette teen serves as a warning to the public about the threats posed by social media.

“People who let their guards down, who are not taking sufficient precautions, can very quickly find themselves as victims to a very terrifying crime,” he said.

Totten is also going after those who issue online threats, like the case of 19-year-old Seann Pietila, who has been charged with threatening to commit a mass shooting at East Lansing Synagogue, Congregation Shaarey Zedek. An example, Totten said, of how dangerous ideologies like Anti-Semitism can grow with the help of the internet.

Pietila was indicted by a grand jury in June.

Totten and his attorneys are currently building their cases against the Nigerian brothers, Pietila, and Rashad Trice, who was charged in connection with the kidnapping and murder of 2-year-old Wynter Smith.

Totten said in all circumstances, he’s working for justice to be served.

